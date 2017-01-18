Electronic equipment like cell phones and laptops were topping the list of burglars during the past week according to reports from Multi Security.

A thief was surprised and in the process dropped most of his loot from a property situated in Southdowns Avenue. He still managed to flee with an old Nokia cell phone and a red wallet containing an undisclosed amount of money. He gained entry by forcing a sliding door open.

A laptop and a cell phone were stolen from a Swan Lane property. The owner saw the suspect at the window but thought he was dreaming.

Another laptop was stolen in Lambert Road but in the ensuing chase was dropped by the suspect. The suspect was arrested.

A suspect who grabbed R400 from a till in Hallier Street escaped. He was wearing a torn red shirt with navy blue pants and had some missing teeth.

Three male suspects attempted to rob a business in Biscay Road but ran away when the shop owner pressed the panic button. Nothing was taken in the process.

Two males were arrested for allegedly burgling a property in Tuna Road. They were initially spotted for reckless driving. While checking the car security personnel found an orange box but did not know where it was from. At the police station, one suspect confessed and took the police to the property where he pointed out a broken window.

An unhappy client who bought foul tasting ice returned it but when the Nemato based shop owner refused to give him a refund decided to take a banana.

A shoplifter, who stole pork valued at R120 in Biscay Road, was identified by security personnel. A case was opened.

Suspects also gained entry to premises in George Street after cutting through a fence but no loss was reported.

And in North Street, a lounge window was smashed but nothing was stolen from the premises. The owner has four similar cases pending.

The museum was also burgled but nothing seemed to have been taken.

An attempted burglary also occurred in Milkwood Avenue.

House keys had been stolen from a property in Park Road allegedly by a security officer.

Suspects, suspicious persons or vehicles were reported from Becker Street, Sevenoaks Street, Becker Street, Marlin Road, Wesley Hill, Putt Road, Alfred Road, Mentone Road, Atherstone Road, Findon Street, Pirie Lane and Crane Crescent.

Armed response personnel was also put on alert for two suspicious vehicles that allegedly were involved in an armed robbery in King Williamstown. The vehicles are a Silver colored Nissan Almera (Reg no: HFK 141 EC) and a Maroon coloured VW Polo (Reg no: CA 330 345) and the number plates may be false or have been stolen.

Dogs barking excessively were reported from Weald Street and Angler’s Way.

Numerous requests for ambulance services were also received during the reporting period.

A fire on the road to Centenary Park was received and conveyed to the Fire Department.