Although much less criminal activities were reported by Multi Security it is clear that computers and associated accessories featured high on the shopping lists of burglars in Port Alfred over the past two weeks. In some cases, the items were taken in a nonchalant manner with suspects simply walking into a business to leave with their loot. In other cases, front doors were smashed by burglars in their quest to lay their hands on the loot.

In Albany Road, a suspect was arrested and some stolen goods were recovered but another suspect escaped. They gained entry by forcing a window and the burglar bars. An amount of about R270 was also missing from the till.

With ease, two youngsters walked into a business in Wharf Street, took a laptop and a hard drive, put it under their shirt and walked out. The next day a burglary happened at the same premises after suspects forced a security gate and the entrance door to walk away with a DVD player and a TV with their remotes. A day later, a shop assistant allegedly noticed persons who resembled those who walked off with the laptop and hard drive but could not identify them later so they were released.

And in Campbell Street, the front door of a business was smashed after which suspects stole a PC screen, keyboard and a notebook.

A cell phone was also stolen at a business in Nemato.

At another business in Nemato, a suspect stole 12 pieces of chicken.

A West Beach Road resident reported that her domestic worker was seen wearing her necklace. The item was returned after the suspect was confronted.

A broken window was reported from Strand Street following an alarm but no entry was gained and an attempted burglary happened at a business on Alfred Road.

In Tern Street a suspect allegedly harassed a woman then ran away but was cornered and taken to the police station where he was warned.

Suspicious persons or activities were reported from Beach Road, Hill Street, Sevenoaks Street, Dickerson Road, Dorking Street, Ferndale Road, Caxton Lane, Boundary Road, and Fairlie Road.

An infrared beam was found to be ripped from its fixing point in Wiersma Road and a palisade was found loose at a business in Hallier Street.

Barking dogs remain a problem and were reported from Robertson Road, Seaview Terrace and York Road.