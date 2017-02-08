The following crime report includes all incidents of break-ins, attempted break-ins and theft, as reported by Multi Security from January 27 to February 7. The police reported three incidents of armed robbery in Ndlambe this week, one in Kenton and two in Port Alfred (see report in The Announcer).

The incidents reported by Multi all show the importance of setting alarms and making sure that it is as difficult as possible to gain access to premises. It is also important to remain vigilant and security conscious when at home – unfortunately part of life in our country, even in small towns.

Break-ins

In Port Alfred, break-ins were reported at premises in Beach Crescent, Hards St, Vroom Rd, Burnham Rd, Brighton Rd and an Achorage Mall shop. There was one break-in in the Bathurst area, at the Shaw Park Primary School.

Attempted break-ins

In Port Alfred, three attempted break-ins were reported: Riverside Drive, Falcon St and Park Rd.

Theft

Multi reported two incidents in Port Alfred. In one instance (Southwell Rd) someone ran into the shop and stole a laptop; in the other incident (Alfred Rd) someone walked in and stole a wallet and cell phone.