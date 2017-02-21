Multi Security reported a number of break-ins in Port Alfred between February 8th and 21st, which is pretty much the norm here, if one goes according to their daily reports. Most of the break-ins occur where windows and doors have not been adequately secured.

Sleeping with windows closed in summer is almost impossible, but sadly we need to ensure that windows left open at any time are safely secured and that no valuables are stored within reach of the open window.

A resident of Colgate Road in Port Alfred woke to find an intruder in her bedroom last week. He gained entry through a window that had been left open and stole three iPads, a handbag, watch and cash. Thankfully he did not harm her.

There were break-ins and attempted break-ins in Alfred Rd, Hallier St, Main St, Strand St, Prospect Lane and High St during the past two weeks, in which cell phones, flat screen TVs, tablets and garden tools were stolen.

In one incident, a security guard at a pump station in Port Alfred was attacked by four people. He was slightly injured and his cell phone stolen.