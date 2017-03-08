In the past two weeks – February 22 to March 7 – Multi Security in Port Aflred responded to break-ins and attempted break-ins at homes and businesses in Miles Street, Makhamangeni Street, Albany Rd, Hill St, Alfred Rd, Seaview Terrace, Southwell Rd, Heron St, Bank St and Ferndale Rd. In one case, someone reached through an open window of a residence, in broad daylight, and stole a cell phone.

In the residential burglaries the items stolen were iPads, play stations, cell phones, hard drives and laptops, whereas in the case of the break-ins at business premises, food, cash and alcohol were stolen. From one business on Albany Rd, the perpetrators made away with R10 000 in petty cash.

In every case, doors and sliding were forced open or windows were broken and burglar bars bent back or snapped off.

Just after midnight on 26 February, a shop at Anchorage Mall was broken into. The front door was forced open and an empty cash box stolen. In the early hours of the same night a person was arrested in possession of a complete cash register belonging to a shop off Campbell Street, where a door to the premises had also been forced open.

In Runeli Drive there was an armed robbery on 22 February, where four young men with knives made off with cell phones, cash, cigarettes and other goods. The police reported spate of armed robberies in Ndlambe over the same period.