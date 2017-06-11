The Port Alfred Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is opening a new thrift shop at their premises in Station Hill and need volunteers to manage it.

The opening of the shop will take place on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.

The SPCA needs volunteers, male or female, to help them in running the new shop on a daily basis during the week.

It is envisaged that the shop will open from 9 am – 1 pm Monday to Friday, except for Wednesdays, when it will be open in the afternoons from 12 noon till 4 pm. The shop will be closed on Saturdays.

Management is keen to find the volunteers, in groups of two, who will take turns in running the shop for them. “Hopefully, we will find 14 groups of two people, which would necessitate the volunteers working on a roster system of only once a fortnight,” the secretary for the SPCA, Sandy Pool, said.

If you can help the SPCA in any way in this matter, by giving them some of your valuable time, you can contact the kennels or Pool at the telephone numbers below.

Sandra Pool (Mrs.), Secretary, SPCA Port Alfred & Ndlambe Region, Port Alfred, Telephone No: 046 624 8446 or 046 624 1919.