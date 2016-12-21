Two young men today was commended by the Port Alfred police chief for bravery for assisting a woman who was in trouble off a local beach in Port Alfred.

While doing beach patrols today cluster commander Brigadier Morgan Govender was approached by a young boy who sought help as his mother was in the process of drowning.

All emergency services were alerted.

Two young boys who were in the vicinity asked for permission to assist and went into the water. They reached the victim who could still be seen from the beach. The two boys stayed with the victim until the NSRI volunteers arrived on the scene. She was later transported to a hospital in Port Elizabeth and her condition remains critical.

Brigadier Govender thanked and commended Kyle Lax and Nathan Austin for the bravery shown as they both fearlessly went into the water to assist and stay with the victim until NSRI arrived.