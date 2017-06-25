Sipho Robert writes; The article ‘Public Protector sad to overstepping the line‘ as published in the Daily Dispatch, June 21, 2017, refers;

The Public Protector of the Republic of South Africa, Busisiwe Mkhebane, seems to have sparked a fire when she issued a report pertaining to Ciex regarding a termed “lifeboat” loan which was granted to Bankorp Ltd/Absa Bank.

I have an issue with one of her recommendations that Constitutional amendments are required to change the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank. The likes of the former SARB Governor, Tito Mboweni, has already said that it would be improper to amend the 1996 Constitution as recommended by the Public Protector.

Indeed, I agree with the Mboweni and other opposing voices and institutions that it would be improper of the Public Protector to make such a recommendation to Parliament and the general public.

The South African Constitution is regarded as an “inflexible” constitution, therefore, it is not easy to pass constitutional amendments as such amendment must firstly, be supported by a two-thirds majority of members of Parliament. Secondly, such proposed amendments run the risk of being referred to the Constitutional Court to test its validity and compliance with the provisions of the 1996 Constitution. Thirdly, in my view, it would be for the Constitutional Court to interrogate the concept of “trias politika doctrine”, meaning the “separation of powers and functions and checks and balances”. This is what keeps the South African democratic government and its system of governance stand out in comparison with some of our African peers.

Whether the findings and the recommendations of the Public Protector are correct or not in this particular matter over whether the old Bankorp Ltd/Absa unduly benefited from the lifeboat loan or not, to me it is a clear attempt from the Public Protector to directly or indirectly interfere with the well-oiled run institution, the Reserve Bank of South Africa.

Probably it can be said that pronouncements like this could contribute to economic instability that will limit Direct Foreign Investment, and adversely affect investor confidence in the South African hybrid economic system.

It must be appreciated that a lot of wrong and or unlawful things happened during apartheid, but it would be more prudent for these issues to be handled by Presidential Commissions of Inquiry led by a judge and two assessors. Clear terms of reference with reasonable time frames must be stipulated and the findings must not be used to attempt to amend an “inflexible” constitution. The rationale behind this proposition is that the Public Protector’s recommendations are open to “judicial review” which would have its own budgetary requirements to oppose or defend.

Lastly, the finding might be an eye-opener to all of us in the sense that it requires an in-depth investigation of the graft that took place during the apartheid period.

However, South Africa, through a negotiated settlement opted to focus more on reconciliation and fiscal stability since the governing party took over political power in 1994.

There might be some contentious views locally and among the South African public at large, but my point is that Chapter 9 Institutions must play their roles without encroaching on other important institutions or organs of state.

If what has happened during the apartheid era needs to be unearthed or investigated, I am sure the National Assembly could be the appropriate body to pronounce on such matters which involve other arms of government and institutions that support democracy. The SARB should continue to be an independent financial Regulatory body far from being influenced by another organ of state.

The views expressed herein are done so in my personal capacity.

Sipho Tandani – Guest Writer, BA Hon. Degree in Public Administration (UFH)