Quick action is required from authorities and private investors to retain the world-renowned pilot training facility, 43 Air School, for Port Alfred.

Changing legislation and regulations on aerodromes may cause Ndlambe to lose the aerodrome within the next few months and with it 43 Air School and the more than R500 million that it pumps into the economy of the town annually. This would cripple the town economically.

The situation can be prevented but only if quick and decisive action is taken by the authorities.

In a public meeting on Monday the CEO of 43 Air School, Attie Niemann, presented a possible solution to the local council.

Niemann said that in terms of current South African Civil Aviation Authority regulations all aerodromes that handle aircraft weighing more than 5700 kg must be licensed, but a proposed new regulation is to be introduced, which will cover the licensing of aerodromes that handle aircraft weighing 5700 kg and less, but more than 450 kg, to bring them in line with international practice. It will also deal with the compulsory registration of all aerodromes.

It is intended that all existing aerodromes that fall into this category be licensed in accordance with the new regulation within one year of the date of promulgation, but the time for this is running out fast.

The property from which 43 Air School operates belongs to Ndlambe Municipality, and the onus is therefore on the municipality to apply for the licensing of the aerodrome.

Among the many requirements for compliance are prescribed fencing, runways, runway lighting, taxiways and aprons, and the provision of rescue and fire-fighting services.

“We at 43 Air School are at crossroads over the Port Alfred Airport with the significant changes in legislation and are under threat of losing our licence; therefore, we need to urgently assess our options, including moving to other airfields,” Niemann said.

There are various options available to 43 AS, both locally and internationally. The investment in equipment and people, and in movable property, far outstrips the massive investments made in infrastructure.

According to Niemann an upgraded airport with tarred/paved runways will not only assist 43 Air School in meeting the required international standards, but will make it possible to grow its business, whilst at the same time unlock a huge potential in tourism for Ndlambe.

Niemann suggested that a joint venture in terms of a public-private partnership should be formed, with 43 AS giving 35 ha of land out of 54 ha owned by them to Ndlambe for the development of middle-income housing. Ndlambe will need to rezone the area and provide the required services, like roads, sewerage and electricity.

All proceeds from the sale of stands would need to be ring-fenced for the upgrade of the runways and perimeter fencing.

Attention must also be given to the nearby dump site, which poses a real health risk to 43 AS and the nearby human settlements.

It is likely that many 43 AS staff would want to acquire property close to the institution if it were possible for them, and many of the trainers had also expressed an interest.

The remainder of the land is earmarked for a future terminal building and an R80 million aviation school to accommodate about 300 learners, some sponsored, which would follow the normal school curriculum, plus aviation-related subjects. “This would assist in not only training pilots much faster, but also aircraft engineers, air traffic controllers, and others,” said Niemann. “This will turn Port Alfred into an Aviation Education Hub.”

There are many challenges associated with the proposal, for instance, the availability of finance, red tape, interruption to the operations of 43 AS, safety, the future of the dump site and the ability of the various parties to work together.

It is clear that both Port Alfred and 43 Air School need an aerodrome that complies with legislation, one to grow tourism, the other to continue operations. The question now is: will Ndlambe step up to the plate?