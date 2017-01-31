The Ndlambe Council on Tuesday unanimously supported a proposal by the National Department of Public Works, Operation Phakisa; a multi-million rand initiative, aimed at the development of a small harbour in Ndlambe.

The whole initiative of the Small Harbour Development was presented to council on January 6, 2017, by a representative from National Department of Public Works.

From the presentation, it became clear that the total estimate for projects in the Port Alfred harbour derived from the Spatial and Economic Development Framework is R390 million and the estimate for priority projects a further R250 million.

The Operation Phakisa initiative was designed to fast track the implementation of solutions on critical development issues. This unique initiative aims to address issues highlighted in the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 such as poverty, unemployment and inequality.

Operation Phakisa is an innovative and pioneering approach to translating detailed plans into concrete results through dedicated delivery and collaboration. “Phakisa” means “hurry up” in Sesotho and the application of this methodology highlights government’s urgency to deliver. The initiative plays a crucial role in accelerating the delivery of some of the development priorities. Through Operation Phakisa, the government aims to implement priority programmes better, faster and more effectively.

The objectives of the Small Harbour Unit are amongst other the following, as listed below;

Reclaim the mandate of Public Works, and take control of – and develop small proclaimed harbours as well as harbours that are not yet proclaimed. This has implications for the better utilisation of state resources to promote economic development and job creation.

Ensure that Department of Public Works develops each harbour with a view of unlocking the economic potential and in turn creating sustainable livelihoods for the local communities.

Develop a Spatial and Economic Development Framework for each harbour which will provide a strategic, indicative forward planning tool to guide development and planning as well as decision-making on land use that encourage an optimal tenant mix.

To facilitate a proactively planned approach to addressing all problems and issues currently experienced by the Harbour Steering Committee, DPW, DAFF as well as future management of the harbours.

identifying sustainable socio-economic opportunities for each harbour.

Ndlambe Municipality was identified as one of the municipalities where Operation Phakisa will be implemented. The Department of Public Works has established a special unit to facilitate the development and modernisation of small harbours. They also audit all state coastal reserves falling under the custodianship of Public Works to promote development and job creation.

Some of the identified projects in Ndlambe are the following but not limited to:

Upgrade of navigational equipment;

Upgrade of administrative infrastructure e.g. security personnel, CCTV cameras, perimeter fencing etc.

identification of heritage assets;

Re-design, re-grade and re-integrate road networks with municipal roads;

Dredging and booming;

Upgrade, maintenance and operational effectiveness of slipways;

Occupational Health and Safety Act compliance;

Upgrade of bulk infrastructure;

Upgrade of breakwater walls, quayside and revetments;

identification and implementation of renewable energy resources;

Application of green building methods; and

Backup power supply.

The Small Harbour Developmental Unit of Public Works committed to collaborating with Local Municipalities, Provincial Government and other National Government Departments, inclusive of other stakeholders regarding the development of the harbours. The development of infrastructure in the harbours had to be agreed to and planning for implementation is under way.

Ndlambe Municipality is still to identify suitable land for the implementation of the project. However, the Department was asked to assist the Municipality by providing specialist and professionals that are already commissioned to be part of the project to assist with the identification of land in Ndlambe.

The Ndlambe Municipality agreed to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Public Works for the implementation of the initiative.

Prelab sessions will be conducted during the latter part of March 2017 when the Municipality is expected to make a presentation.