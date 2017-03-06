South Africa’s National Science Festival, SciFest Africa, is proud to announce that Abbortsford Christian School, Graeme College, and Victoria Girls’ High School, will be attending Scifest Africa’s 21st anniversary to battle it out for a piece of the Raspberry Pi!

The Scifest Africa/Rhodes University High School quiz is an annual initiative targeted at developing and inspiring young minds. Scifest Africa develops and implements quality interactive events with entertainment value and scientific integrity to provide role models and career guidance for the youth. One such event was the 2016 Eskom Expo, where winners Andrea Blignaut and Charles Murray Hofmeyr used the Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit to design a robot to access terrain inaccessible to humans.

Through the support of RS Components, among the amazing prizes up for grabs at the Scifest Africa/Rhodes University High School quiz, one of the brainiest participating school of the quiz will walk away with a Raspberry Pi powered Laptop and Raspberry Pi 3 Starter Kit.

The kit, which contains the latest credit-card-sized Raspberry Pi single-board computer, also includes wireless connectivity directly on the board to offer integrated Bluetooth and wireless LAN connectivity as standard for Internet of Things (IoT) development projects so that connected projects can be produced far quicker and easier.

The three schools attending the final round of the Scifest Africa/Rhodes University High School quiz have performed exceptionally well thus far, join them at Scifest Africa for a fun, educational and rewarding journey through Tour de Science.

With a few more days until the celebration, the festival promises fun for everyone. For a chance to catch fantastic events including among others, the Scifest Africa/Rhodes University High School quiz, Science Café, Speed Date a Scientist and an amazing lecture series. Look out for the electronic programme available at www.scifest.org.za or www.tickethut.org.za/scifest

For more information, contact Thandi Bombi on 046 603 1106 or media@scifest.org.za.