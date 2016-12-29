“This year’s Matric results are the best results in the history of our school, St Andrews, a fitting end to a year of really excellent work by our Matric group. The achievements listed here symbolise the magic that is created when hard work, talent, and passion combine. There are no short cuts to excellence. Each achievement reflects a network of support that includes teachers, parents, and a structured and disciplined environment that creates the space within which our boys can flourish. How blessed we are, how much we have to be thankful for! ” – quoted by the Headmaster, Mr Alan Thompson.

The Matrics of St Andrew’s College, Grahamstown, have excelled in the 2016 Matric Examination with 100% pass rate, and a record number of subject results above 80%

Nicholas Kroon achieved 8 distinctions (Accounting, Afrikaans First Additional Language, English Home Language, Information Technology, Life Orientation, Mathematics (100%), Physical Sciences, and Advanced Programme Mathematics). He obtained a full house of distinctions (including full marks (100%) for Mathematics. Nic is a local Grahamstown pupil.

Four pupils – Kai Mason (Grahamstown), Martin Kruger (Johannesburg), Harold Turner (Grahamstown) and Kelvin Boateng-Aidoo (Pretoria) – achieved 7 subject distinctions.

James Kirkpatrick (Cape Town) and Zak Schlebusch (East London) achieved 6 distinctions

Boys who achieved 5 distinctions were Dylan Hawkes (Johannesburg) and James Wilson (Johannesburg).

Boys who achieved in the top 1% in their subjects nationally are:

Nicholas Kroon – Mathematics, Physical Science, Information Technology and English Home Language

Kai Mason – Afrikaans First Additional Language and Mathematics.

The St Andrew’s College #AcademicExcellence programme seeks to create an environment of absolute excellence in academics, and we a proud that Phase 1, the renovation of the Spencer Chapman block into specialist Life Science and Physical Science laboratories was completed in November 2016. Phase 2 will see the conversion of the Cawse Library into the Cawse Knowledge Centre and Learning Hub which begins in January 2017. These are components of a programme that included the integration of IT into teaching and learning and the implementation of a world-class iPad project, as well as the introduction of Cambridge A-levels which has all taken place during 2016.