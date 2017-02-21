St Andrews College played host to their annual SAC Shield water polo tournament last weekend.

The tournament boasted schools from around the country and it was poised to be a very exciting weekend.

In pool A, the St Andrews 1st team started off very strong with comfortable wins over Pearson High School 8-2 and Michaelhouse 9-4. Their final pool game was against a very strong Reddam House team. The game was very closely contested with St Andrews running out 5-4 winners.

In pool B it was a fight to the finish for playoff spots, with Selborne topping the pool and Bishops (Cape Town) coming 2nd and Stirling High school from East London edging out Grey High School for 3rd in the pool.

The tournament semi-finals showed off some explosive water polo as Bishops took on hosts St Andrews and Selborne taking on Reddam. Both semi-finals were of high quality with St Andrews Edging Bishops 6-5 and Reddam out gunning Selborne 7-1.

On to the final and in front of a capacity crowd both 1st teams gave it there all with the lead changing hands throughout the match. With one minute to go Reddam pounced and took the lead and try as they might, the College boys could not take their final opportunities and lost an enthralling encounter 4-3.

Finals standing of the tournament was as follows: