The regional lekgotla of the African National Congress in the Sarah Baartman District, which was held at Green Fountains Resort near Port Alfred last weekend, explored the many challenges that the political party currently faces.

Attending the lekgotla were members of the REC, Provincial Executive Committee members, the chairs and secretaries of sub – regions, ANC mayors, speakers, chief whips and Members of Parliament and Parliamentary Legislature and delegations from the ANCYL and ANCWL.

The lekgotla was convened with the purpose of intensifying the work of the ANC in the region leading up to the 2019 National Government Elections and the 2021 Local Government Elections. It, therefore, focused on enhancing the way in which Government works, building and strengthening the organisation and Local Economic Development.

Regional Chairperson, Mlungisi Mvoko, provided a political overview at the lekgotla and the Provincial Secretary, Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, gave a political address. The Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Gugile Nkwinti, also gave a presentation.

They all reflected on the role of the ANC in Government and emphasised the need to build unity within the organisation. A general plea was made to all present to commit them to pursuing the goals and objectives of the National Democratic Revolution of building a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa. They further acknowledged that the ANC is confronted by complex political challenges, which call on every leader and member of the ANC to emulate the role played by Oliver Reginald Tambo, who spent most of his time in the struggle navigating such challenges.

The following were deliberated and decided upon at the lekgotla:

Capacitating the work of councillors – councillors must try to help solve people’s problems and spend more time and energy on expediting service delivery.

The relocation, as soon as possible, of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality from Port Elizabeth to Sundays River Valley, to situate it more centrally.

Encouraging all municipalities to do their own detailed situational analysis to see whether the organisational structures are able to respond to the challenges facing municipalities.

Intensifying the coordinating role of the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.

Radical Economic Transformation

The lekgotla supported a call for radical economic transformation – municipalities must focus more on enhancing the township economy by encouraging complete local procurement within these areas, the revitalisation of roads and the rehabilitation of the old and ageing infrastructure.

The development of the Agri – park in Addo was welcomed and it was further resolved to lobby the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform and the Department of Water and Sanitation to consider building a dam in the Tsitsikamma area.

Members resolved to support the construction of a nuclear power plant in the Kouga area.

Building the Organisation

It was resolved that the Regional Political Education Training Unit must be reviewed and re-established to offer ANC councillors, members and leaders a comprehensive political syllabus, addressing the political economy, the history of the ANC, strategy and tactics of the ANC and the ANC’s Constitution.

The lekgotla was characterised by robust political debates, evidence of both ideological and political growth and quality of leadership in the region.