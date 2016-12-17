Four swimmers were swept out to sea by rip currents at the beaches of Port Alfred on Friday, the first day of the festive holiday’s big rush to get into the water.

NSRI Port Alfred station commander, Juan Pretorius, said; “Shortly after seven last night duty crew was dispatched to West Beach following reports of men in difficulty in the surf presumably swept out to sea by rip currents.

“When they arrived at the scene it was found that three men had in fact been swept out to sea by rip-currents but two had managed to get out of the water. They were treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms by paramedics from Holistic Ambulance Services. Both men, aged 27, and believed to be from a Grahamstown military base, were transported to the hospital for observation of secondary drowning symptoms and were expected to fully recover.

“An extensive search ensued for the other man, also aged 27 and from the same military base than the others, but no sign of him had been found and the SA Police Services are continuing with the search operation.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in the day, NSRI Port Alfred duty crew also responded to West Beach where a 17-year-old male was in difficulty.

“It is believed that the teenager was assisted from the surf and transported to hospital by ambulance for observation of secondary drowning symptoms and was expected to fully recover.