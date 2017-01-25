Less than two years after reopening the well-known Royal St Andrews Hotel in Port Alfred has been ranked fourth among the TripAdvisor 2017 Travellers Choice top 25 hotels in South Africa.

It is listed ahead of the likes of Cape Town’s Queen Victoria Hotel, The Table Bay Hotel and One&Only Hotel, as well as the Saxon in Gauteng, and Fancourt in the Western Cape.

Comments by guests on TripAdvisor include “Lovely family and conference hotel,” and “Great weekend away”.

“To share the top five ranking with the likes of the Oyster Box in Umhlanga Rocks, the Kapama River Lodge in Limpopo and Cape Grace in Cape Town is a real boost for tourism in Port Alfred,” says owner Martin Bekker.

“The fact that we enjoyed over 60 per cent occupancy during our second December season since opening shows that there is a demand for up-market accommodation in Port Alfred,” says Benson.

He believes that the ranking will attract more tourists to the Sunshine Coast. “When people see the ranking, one of the first things they do is to find out what there is to do in the vicinity of the hotel.

“That is when travellers discover – or rediscover – just how much there is to do in Port Alfred and surrounds,” says Benson.

Having an up-market hotel in the town is also helping it to secure corporate events such as car launches and conferences.

A multi-million rand investment by Bekker transformed the historic 10-room Royal St Andrews Lodge built in 1924 into a 60-room up-market hotel and conference centre which blends tradition with modern design.

It is also home to three restaurants – the Highlander pub catering for the whole family, the fine dining Thistle Restaurant and the Paper Nautilus Deli, which has become a favourite breakfast and function venue in Port Alfred.

The Thistle is among a handful of Eastern Cape restaurants to be featured in the 2016 Diners Club Winelist Awards, with a platinum award.

The Royal St. Andrews is part of the Eastern Cape-based Mantis Collection.