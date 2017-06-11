The golfing team from Royal Port Alfred (RPAGC) has claimed another Five Royals Cup, one of many that they have won over the years, but this is set to change.

Ken Aitken, Club Captain of Royal Cape Town, announced that the captains of all the clubs have, following a head scratching exercise, come up with a new scoring format which would not specifically favour the club with the most entries as is the case now. Corrie van Zyl, the manager of RPAGC, later explained that the new format would make the popular event more competitive as any team could walk off with the coveted trophy.

The event, in 2017, attracted players from six Royal clubs. They were the host club RPAGC, and those from Royal Johannesburg, Royal Harare, Royal Durban, Royal Cape Town and Royal St Andrews, the home of golf.

Play during the three-day tournament is shared between the Royal Port Alfred Golf Club and the Fish River Sun Golf Club.

The final standings were RPAGC – 125 points, Royal Johannesburg – 105, Royal Harare – 65, Royal St Andrews – 32, Royal Durban – 3, and Royal Cape Town – 0.

Aitken jokingly accepted the offer of free golfing lessons for the players from Royal Cape Town for not scoring any points.

Giles Dorward won the Claret Jug as the most popular player of the three-day tournament and Royal Johannesburg was honoured for having the most visiting players.

Next year’s tournament is faced with uncertainties over the fate of the Fish River Sun Golf Club as the entire resort is part of a massive land claim which is set down for October 30. Legal representatives on behalf of the company earlier this year said that if the claim was concluded two options existed; to stay on for a short while for skills transfer or to pack up and go with immediate effect. Van Zyl said that he was watching all developments regarding the matter closely and will if need be come up with alternative plans.

The 2018 Five Royals will take place from July 20 and is expected to be a bumper one.