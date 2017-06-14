SAPS members who followed up on information received came across a suspect burning dagga and recovered a quantity of the weed valued at R200 000 during a search of premises in Alicedale.

The SAPS welcome and respond to information on crime and criminal activities daily and on Tuesday it was no exception when the station commander of Alicedale, Captain Simpiwe Magula and his operational team, acted on such information.

They went to an address in Alicedale and found the alleged suspect standing in the yard with the gate locked. The officers after introducing them to the suspect requested him to open the gate which he did. Inside the property, the officers were met with the acrid smell of dagga.

Following a search of the property, they discovered a heap of dagga that was being burnt.

Dagga worth over R200 000, some loose, others packed in bags, was seized.

The suspect, aged 49, was arrested and faces a charge of possession of dagga.

He appeared in the Grahamstown Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

SAPS applauds success in Port Alfred court

A good relationship between a prosecutor and the investigating officer is necessary to secure a conviction and sentence in a criminal case.

The investigating officer involved with a serious case that happened in Bathurst during October 2016 worked relentlessly to secure a successful prosecution in the matter in which the suspects faced charges of Aggravated Robbery and Assault GBH.

On the day of the incident, the complainant, a 56-year-old man, and his 61-year-old male friend, went to a local shop in Bathurst to buy some groceries. When they left the shop the complainant was stabbed on the left side of his face, and sustained a single wound which required stitches. When his friend intervened he was stabbed twice on the left hand side of his face. He sustained two wounds that required 12 stitches. The accused then grabbed the complainant’s groceries and ran away.

Later during the same month, Sakhumzi Rwedana, aged 32, was arrested. Early in June 2017, he was found guilty in the Port Alfred Regional Court on both counts and sentenced 15 years on the charge of Aggravated Robbery and two years on the Assault GBH charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Port Alfred service protestors to appear soon

Three suspects, a set of male twins aged 26 and a 22-year-old male handed themselves over to the Port Alfred SAPS on Tuesday afternoon.

They face charges of Public violence relating to the service delivery protests that took place on the R67 during the past few weeks.

The suspects will appear in the Port Alfred Magistrate’s Court soon.

Moral regeneration – Grahamstown

In a quest to reinstall the moral fibre within communities several efforts by the SAPS were undertaken within the cluster of Grahamstown.

On June 11, an Awareness Campaign on Gender-based violence was held at the Methodist Church in Grahamstown where the congregation was addressed about crimes affecting children and women.

On June 13, a prayer service was held against the abuse of women and children by the Women’s Union, Rape Survivor Support Group, SAPS, and the Ward Councillor at Samuel Ntsiko Primary School in Sector 1 of Grahamstown.

On the same day, an Anti-Crime Campaign was held in Joza at the Cewu Primary School where learners were addressed on the Prevention of Rapes on boys and girls, drug abuse, bullyism as well as all forms of abuse.

Later that evening, a Sport Against Crime campaign was held at the Alicedale Sports Ground during a final game of the day. Warrant Officer Dyani, and constables Balani, Tito and Santi, addressed about 150 young men and women who came to watch the match, on crimes affecting women and children.