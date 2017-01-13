Scifest Africa develops and implements quality interactive events with entertainment value and scientific integrity to, amongst other objectives, provide role models and career guidance for the youth.

Scifest prides itself in inspiring the youth to pursue careers in Science Technology and Innovation (STI) and become leaders in these fields. It identifies youth talented in STI for inclusion in local, regional and national STI talent development initiatives; and develop quality STI resource materials that support the STI curriculum and train educators in interactive teaching of the curriculum.

The Scifest Africa / Rhodes University High School quiz is an annual initiative targeted at developing and inspiring the young minds.

The quiz, which is made up of a Junior High School Category (Grade 8 – 10) and Senior High School Category (Grade 11 – 12), is open to teams of three learners per team from high schools in South Africa. Only a maximum of three teams per category per school can enter.

Each quiz will consist of two rounds, namely a qualification round in the form of a written quiz completed by teams at their school on 8 February 2017 and a final round, which will see the top four teams in each category travel to the National Science Festival to do the final battle on 13 March 2017.

Click here to obtain an entry form which teams from participating schools must submit. Both the entry form and entry fee must be in by 10h00 on Friday, 3 February 2017.

Great prizes are up for grabs, including a one-year scholarship (tuition only) to Rhodes University for each member of the winning team in the Senior High School Category.

For more information contact scifest.etc@gmail.com