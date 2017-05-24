Sisters from East London represent DSG in the annual Port Rex Music Eisteddfod that was held in East London last week.

Cebokazi Mtshemla (Grade 10) played a Faure solo violin piece for which she was awarded a Silver. Younger sister, Nceba (Grade 8), achieved a Bronze result for her cello performance.

“We are thrilled that they represented DSG so well in this regard!” a spokesperson from DSG said.

Caption: Cebokazi Mtshemla (Grade 10) and her younger sister, Nceba (Grade 8), with the certificates that they won for their outstanding performances at the annual Port Rex Music Eisteddfod where they represented DSG. Image: Provided