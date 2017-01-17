The popular Classics at the Castle concert series will start 2017 in the presence of an exciting young Spanish pianist, Antonio Galera-López, in Port Alfred on February 24.

Galera-López has performed in important halls and festivals in Spain and received outstanding reviews – “extraordinary sensibility”, “infallible technique control”, “very rare musicality” – and standing ovations.

His meteoric career has included an invitation to participate in the prestigious Scherzo Foundation Young Artists Series, making his debut recital at Teatros del Canal in Madrid, and more recently his debut in Auditorio Nacional performing Mozart Concerto K467 “Elvira Madigan” under the baton of Eduardo Portal.

Strongly devoted to the music of Spanish composers, he received the “Best Spanish Music Performance” award at a 2013 competition in Valencia.

Galera-López performs throughout Europe and in France, he holds the Concertist Diploma, the highest distinction from Ecole Normale “Alfred Cortot” in Paris. He recently made his debut recital in St. Martin-in- the-Fields London.

He has appeared in prestigious centres in Canada, the USA (New York, Palm Beach), México and Taiwan and on stages just too numerous to list here.

Galera-López’s presentation in America of the Mozart K595 and Poulenc Double Concerto conducted by Maestro Entremont received such rave reviews that he was invited to perform Mozart K449 again, this time at the Chateau de Fontainebleau in France.

Galera-López has given recitals under conductors like Cristóbal Soler, Manuel Galduf, Ramón Tébar, David Jacobs, Lee Hsieh Wen, Juan José Maldonado, and Linus Lerner.

The media have raved about Galera-López talent. Here are some excerpts;

“I follow his fledgeling career with great interest. I particularly like his beautiful musical sensibility and expressiveness.” – Philippe Entremont, Président ICPA Project, June 2012,

“Galera-López represents all that we admire in a pianist: warm sound, artistic phrasing and faultless technique.” – Joseph Youngblood, Palm Beach Daily News, February 2013

“A recital of great sensitivity with one of those rare promising talents, and where good taste prevails…” – El Norte (Monterrey, México) – March 2013

Sue Gordon, organiser of the Classics at the Castle, said; “We’re thrilled to be able to host such a talent from overseas! On the bill will be works by Granados, Chopin, Schumann, Mendelssohn and Schubert.”

Don’t miss this very special treat! The show is scheduled for 18:00 on February 24 and tickets will go on sale on Monday, January 23 at Kowie News Agency. The ticket price (R80) includes a welcome drink and detailed programme.

Enquiries: Sue 082 4567 437. See also: www.facebook.com/richmondhousemuseummusic