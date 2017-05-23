One of South Africa’s all-time favourite hot hatchbacks, the Ford Fiesta ST, has been given a special edition makeover that delivers greater visual appeal, matched to an even more thrilling driving experience. Limited to a total of 160 units for South Africa, the Ford Fiesta ST200 takes the standard ST’s multiple award-winning formulae to new heights.

“We are proud to present our most exciting and dynamic Ford Fiesta ST ever,” says Tracey Delate, General Manager, Marketing – Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa. “The special edition Fiesta ST200 offers more of everything: eye-catching styling, exclusive design features, exhilarating performance and enhanced handling.

“It may be the smallest model in our Ford Performance line-up, but the Fiesta ST200 punches well above its weight by delivering a truly exceptional driving experience,” Delate adds. “Combined with its limited edition appeal, the ST200 is a very special car that raises the bar once again in the compact hot hatchback segment.”

Performance

The phrase “dynamite comes in small packages” may as well have been created for the Fiesta ST, as its giant-beating levels of performance and driving thrills have earned it iconic status in the hot hatchback category.

The Fiesta ST200 raises the stakes even further, with a raft of under-the-skin enhancements that make it even more exhilarating to drive. Most notably, the impressive 1.6-litre EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine has gained additional muscle, with peak power climbing from 134 to 149kW (or 200hp, hence the ST200 designation).

Maximum torque jumps from the standard car’s 240Nm to 290Nm. A further 11kW and 30Nm are available for up to 20 seconds using the engine’s transient over-boost, further bolstering this hot hatchback’s already outstanding acceleration.

Additionally, the quick-shifting six-speed manual transmission receives a shorter final drive ratio (reduced from 3.82 to 4.06) for improved drivability, guaranteeing even greater thrills and fun-factor behind the wheel. This makes the ST200 capable of scorching from standstill to 100km/h in a mere 6.7 seconds.

The ST200 isn’t just quick off the mark – it has impressive overtaking acceleration too. It takes just 5.2 sec to blast from 50 to 100km/h in fourth gear, while the top speed is electronically limited to 230km/h.

The driving experience is further optimised with an upgraded suspension. This includes a rear twist beam with 27% more roll stiffness, an increase in diameter from 19 to 21mm for the front anti-roll bar and new damper specifications for better impact absorption.

Revised settings have also been adopted for the Electronic Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) to improve cornering feedback and control – all of which elevates the ST200’s award-winning handling and ride quality to new heights.

As with the standard model, the Fiesta ST200 is equipped with ABS, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and enhanced Torque Vectoring Control to ensure efficient power delivery to the front wheels, even under the most demanding driving conditions.

Exterior

In line with its limited edition status, the Fiesta ST200 benefits from an extensive range of visual enhancements that clearly set it apart from any standard ST.

A unique ‘Storm Grey’ metallic colour is introduced exclusively for the ST200 (and is the only colour available to ST200 buyers) and is set against unique matt black 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels that frame red front and rear brake callipers. This clearly signals the Fiesta ST200’s even racier character.

Rear LED tail lamps and exclusive ST200 exterior and interior badging provide further clues as to this special Fiesta’s rare pedigree.

Interior

The Fiesta ST200’s sporting demeanour is emphatically reinforced in the cabin too, featuring premium Recaro heated sports seats with partial leather to provide optimal support when exploiting this ultimate Fiesta’s cornering prowess.

This is complemented by dual-tone seatbelts, illuminated scuff plates and privacy glass for the rear windows. Reverse parking sensors with an integrated reverse camera are also included in the high-level of the specification for added driving convenience.

All of the standard Fiesta ST’s features remain part of the package, including SYNC® with Bluetooth and Voice Control, Ford MyKey, remote central locking with keyless entry and start, climate control, as well as seven airbags including a driver’s knee airbag.

Pricing

The exclusive, limited edition Ford Fiesta ST200 carries a recommended retail price of R339 900 (including VAT).

This includes the standard Ford Protect four-year/120 000km comprehensive warranty, four-year/60 000km service plan, five-year unlimited distance corrosion warranty, and three-year unlimited distance Ford Roadside Assistance. Service intervals are every 15 000km.