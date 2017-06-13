The past week saw some terrific hockey and rugby from St Andrews College sides in anticipation to the local derby.

Hockey: St Andrew’s College 1st XI downs Pearson

The U14C side turned around a 4-1 midweek loss to a U16 Kingswood side to beat their Pearson counterparts 5-0 on Saturday with both Oisin van Niekerk and Kitso Makgathle showing composure in front of goal. The U14Bs scored a hatful on Wednesday to beat Kingswood 10-1, but could not find the net again on Saturday and lost 2-1. The U14As won 4-1 with Sam Francis and Murray Bowker displaying disciplined defensive skills.

The U16D and U16C both lost to Pearson, but the U16Ds are showing true character and recorded a great 2-0 win on Wednesday. Ratnadityasinh Chavda and Harry Sandell had very good games. The U16B’s drew 2-2, and the U16A’s won 3-0 with Kirk Nevay and Guy Rushmere posing constant threats to the Pearson defence.

The 4th XI continued their successful run and drew 1-1, and the 3rds were very unlucky to have lost 2-1 with Chris Flower and Sam Orsmond both having outstanding games. The 2nd XI lost 6-2 against a very talented Pearson striking force but showed composure and determination to the final whistle.

The St Andrew’s College 1st XI gave another disciplined performance to win 6-1, a match in which Luke Hobson was outstanding. The hard work of the strikers also paid off as the goals were shared amongst a number of them.

A special mention needs to be made of Ross Vides who has to watch many practices and matches while patiently waiting for his return to sport. He has been integral in coaching at both U16A and 1st XI practices and he needs to take much credit for the success of the strikers in these teams. Well done Ross!

Thanks to all the support which all the teams received over the weekend, as well as to the 1st Aid team.

Congratulations to the following players who have been selected for the Eastern Province squads:

U14B Matt Pope, Jurie Norval and David Redfern U14A: William Stewart U16B: Cameron Chadwick, James Mullins and Tom Russell U16A: Ryan Stoddart U18B: Tao Varty, Paul Marriner and Murray Breetzke U18A: Luke Hobson, Peter Jarvis, Thabo Sifumba, Josh Marx and Richard Brown.

Results:

U14C won 5-0, U14B lost 2-1, U14A won 4-1, U16D lost 5-0, U16C lost 2-0, U16B drew 2-2, U16A won 3-0, 4th XI drew 1-1, 3rd XI lost 2-1, 2nd XI lost 6-2 and 1st XI won 6-1.

Rugby: St Andrew’s College vs Pearson High School

In a game that never reached the heights of last week, St Andrew’s College still managed to run out comfortable 37-11 winners against Pearson High School on Saturday in Grahamstown. Basic mistakes, plenty of reset scrums and a lack of continuity from both sides made it a scrappy affair.

St Andrew’s College was first to score after a massive tackle in midfield by Oscar Evans led to a turnover. The ball was spread quickly and fullback Sean Varty scored out wide, with Murray Koster converting. Pearson responded immediately with a penalty from their fullback before a snap drop goal from Koster made it 10-3.

Three quick tries to finish off the half, by Christian Roebert, Chulumanco Mngxaso and Oscar Evans meant that St Andrew’s College went into the break with a comfortable 30-6 lead.

The second half was a stop-start affair and neither side was able to exert any real dominance. Graham de Vos scored the last of the St Andrew’s College tries as they now look forward to playing cross-town rivals Kingswood next weekend.

Results:

1st XV – 37 – 11 won, 2nd XV – 90 – 0 won, 3rd XV – 76 – 0 won, 4th XV – 68 – 0 won, U16A – 84 – 10 won, U16B – 21 – 10 won, U15A – 22 – 14 won, U15B – 24 – 15 won, U14A – 21 – 40 lost, U14B – 21 – 41 lost and U14C – 19 – 37

Captions:

St Andrews: Paul Marriner breaking down a Pearson attack on Friday night. Image: Provided