In front of a large and festive K Day crowd, St Andrews College finished the game off early against their cross-town rivals, Kingswood College, running out eventual 72-5 victors.

Byron Sharwood opened the scoring after great work from the centre, Charlie Fleming, this seemed to settle any early nerves. Matthew More scored soon after the restart, after a good set piece from the College forwards, taking them into a 12-0 lead. Kingswood bounced back immediately with a well-taken intercept try (Jeff Mtuku) after a poor decision by the College backline. This was the last time the College line was breached. Tries to Chulumanco Mngxaso, Matt More, and Callum Dugmore took College into a 29-5 lead at half time. At this stage, Kingswood still looked in the game and would have looked at the half time as a time to recharge their batteries.

St Andrews College came out after half time even stronger which wasn’t great for Kingswood. The home team scored almost immediately through right wing Jack Allanson who scored in the corner after a chip through from flyhalf Murray Koster. Kingswood tried hard to play positive running rugby but was up against a rampant St Andrews team.

With Zadok Makani having his best game of the season, further tries to Matt More, Chulumanco Mngxaso, Callum Dugmore, Oscar Evans, and Graham De Vos, saw College finish off what was a one-sided affair. As the cliché’ goes a team can only play as well as they are allowed and credit needs to be given to Kingswood who continued trying to play positively throughout the game.

The day itself was a tremendous success with St Andrews winning all the derby fixtures against Kingswood apart from an impressive win for the Kingswood U14A team. What was very special was to share this wonderful occasion with 8 teams from other local schools, thus providing all our rugby boys with the opportunity to take part in K Day.

*Rugby Results:

1sts – 72 – 5, 2nds – 22 – 7, 3rds – 52 – 0 (vs Mary Waters U18A team), 4ths – 38 – 17, 5ths – 50 – 0 (vs Nstika High School U18A team), 6ths – 20 – 34 (vs Ukhanyo High School Boys U18 team), 7ths – 24 – 8 (vs Mary Waters U16A), U16A – 39 – 17, U16B – 36 – 5, U16C – 10 – 5 (vs Ukhanyo High School Boys U16A), U15A – 28 – 5, U15B – 27 – 27, U15C – 22 – 10, U14A – 52 – 5, U14B – 15 – 7 and U14C – 57 – 32

K-Day Hockey Report (Boys)

Many of the hockey matches in the Kingswood Derby were closely contested, including the exciting U14A match which saw St Andrew’s College lose 2-1 against a talented and skilful Kingswood outfit. The U16Bs went down 1-0, and the U16Ds lost 3-2, with the Kingswood winner being scored at the end of the match.

Victories were recorded by the ever-improving U14Bs; the U16Cs; the U16As, who controlled most of the match to win 3-0; the 3rd XI and the 2nd XI, who in the second half of their match showed skilful and entertaining attacking hockey to win 4-1. The 4th XI continued their successful run with a 3-1 victory over Graeme College 2nd XI.

Thanks to those who have supported the 1st XI this season, and especially thanks to the Pipe Band for their performance at the start of the 1st team match. The setting was very special and the 1st XI performance matched the occasion. The decision-making, execution and finishing on Wednesday evening were the culmination of many hours of practice and determination by all of the players, and it was very special to have the team perform at the highest level on such an occasion and to enjoy the reward of an emphatic 6-0 victory.

Well done to all of the players for a wonderful performance and for the superb hockey entertainment! Thanks to all of the supporters for making the occasion so special for the team and for the hockey club.

Other Results:

U14Bs won 4-0, U14As lost 2-1, U16Ds lost 3-2, U16Cs won 1-0, U16Bs lost 1-0, U16As won 3-0, 4th XI won 3-1 (v Graeme College 2nd XI), 3rd XI won 3-1, 2nd XI won 4-1 and 1st XI won 6-0.

Diocesan School for Girls (DSG)

The hockey and netball teams of the Diocesan School for Girls also played their part in K Day and performed well in both sports against mainly Kingswood College.

Hockey Results

1st Team – Draw: 1-1, Goals: Jevon, 2nd Team – Draw: 1-1, Goals: Rogan, 3rd Team – Won : 2-0, Goals: Hill, Jarvis, 4th XI – Draw: 0-0, 5th XI – Won: 5-0, Goals: Brotherton (2), Girls-U16A – Won: 4-2, Goals: Hobson, Redfern, Sharwood, Kemp, Girls-U16B – Won: 5-0, Goals: Rose, Nkosiyane, Rennie (2), Jack, Girls-U16C – Won: 2-1, Goals: Basson, Bouman, Girls-U16D – Won: 3-0, Goals: Evans, MacKenzie (2), Girls-U16E – Won: 5-0, Goals: Houghton (2), Brown (3), Girls-U16F – Won: 1-0, Goals: Saywood, Girls-U14A – Won: 1-0, Goals: Cawse, Girls-U14B – Won: 8-0, Goals: Carle, De La Harpe, Fowlds (3), Gambale, Repinz, Walsh, Girls-U14C – Won: 2-1, Goals: Carr, Millard, Girls-U14D – Won: 2-0, Goals: Carmichael, Paul, Girls-U13A – Won: 5-0, Girls-U13B – Won: 5-0, Girls-U13D – Won: 5-0, Girls-U11A – Won: 1-0, Girls-U11B – Won: 1-0, Girls-U10A – Won: 10-0, Girls-U10B – Won: 10-0 and Girls-U10C – Won: 4-1

Netball Results

1st Team – Won: 32 – 17, 2nd Team – Won: 21 – 18, 3rd Team – Won: 21 – 19, 4th Team – Lost: 12 – 18, 5th Team – Lost: 13 – 16, 6th Team -Lost: 10 – 13, 7th Team – Won: 16 – 9, Girls-U16A – Won: 18 – 8, Girls-U16B – Won: 19 – 14, Girls-U16C – Won: 19 – 8, Girls-U16D – Won: 12 – 7, Girls-U16E -Lost: 6 – 27, Girls-U15A – Won: 27 – 7, Girls-U15B – Won: 28 – 6, Girls-U15C – Lost: 5 – 9, Girls-U15D – Lost: 8 – 18, Girls-U14A – Lost: 10 – 14, Girls-U14B – Won: 17 – 6, Girls-U14C – Won: 29 – 3, Girls-U14D – Won: 16 – 6, Girls-U14E – Won: 10 – 7, Girls-U13A – Won: 15 – 6, Girls-U13B – Won: 25 – 4, Girls-U13C – Won: 7 – 2, Girls-U12A – Lost: 6 – 10, Girls-U12B – Won: 11 – 0, Girls-U12C – Won: 10 – 4, Girls-U12D – Lost: 2 – 4, Girls-U11A – Won: 3 – 2, Girls-U11B – Won: 13 – 1, Girls-U10A – Won: 5 – 4, Girls-U10B – Won: 9 – 5.