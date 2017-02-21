St Andrews College pulled off a polished win vs Kingswood College in the CSA T20 competition and followed this up with a dominant display of power hitting vs Union High School. James Quarmby’s 3/17 earned him the man of the match award vs Kingswood and David Rushmere’s belligerent 188 off just 78 balls vs Union High was a joy to watch and entertained the afternoon crowd on Lower field. St Andrew’s College is due to play the winners of the Uitenhage region on Tuesday before departing for the Independent School’s Cricket Festival over half-term hosted by St Alban’s College.

On Saturday, St Andrews College literally had a field day when all their cricket teams, bar two, were victorious after some interesting performances from individual players.

St Andrew’s College 1st XI Cricket vs Kingswood College

Saturday, 18 February 2017

Kingswood won the toss on Saturday vs St Andrew’s and had little hesitation in electing to bat first in the warm conditions. St Andrew’s College picked up wickets at regular intervals which made it tough for Kingswood to gain momentum, however, they persevered and posted a competitive 170 run total in their 50 overs. Aiden Hawkesworth anchored the Kingswood innings on a well-played 39 and Robert Quarmby bowled superbly picking up 4 wickets for 34 runs.

St Andrew’s approached the run chase in a mature fashion and were almost home on 164/3, but then the clouds rolled in and along with it the healthy tension of a local derby. The Kingswood seamers bowled a superb line picking up 4 quick wickets and immediately the cat was amongst pigeons.

St Andrew’s College dug deep and the earlier 94 run partnership between Murray Koster and Murray Wilson proved to be enough for a St Andrew’s victory by 3 wickets in the 47th over. Hilton Krige bowled a fiery spell of 3 for 29, but in the end, Murray Wilson’s 46 along with Murray Koster’s 38 gave St Andrew’s the edge on the day.

2nd XI vs Kingswood College

St Andrew’s College 187 all out (Ryan Ford 54, Joshua Marx 35)

Kingswood College 100 all out (Miles Danckwerts 4/13, Brett Harvey 3/24)

St Andrew’s College won by 87 runs

3rd XI vs Kingswood College

St Andrew’s College 226 all out (Calum Francis 57, Dean Jenkins 46)

Kingswood College 212 all out (Dylan Wilson 5/44)

St Andrew’s College won by 15 runs

4th XI vs Kingswood College

St Andrew’s College 337/7 declared (James Green 119 all out, Jurgens Swart 102*, Mathew Barlow 52)

Kingswood College 157 all out (Jurgens Swart 5/23)

St Andrew’s College won by 180 runs

5th XI vs Albany XI (30/30)

Albany XI 180 all out

St Andrew’s College 179/6

St Andrew’s College lost by 1 run

6th XI vs Albany XI (30/30)

St Andrew’s College 105 all out

Albany XI 106/4

St Andrew’s College lost by 6 wickets.

U15A XI vs Kingswood College (20/20 City Lords)

St Andrew’s College 175 after 18 (Luke Danckwerts 54*, Nick Barlow 58*)

Match abandoned. Rain stopped play.

U15A XI vs Kingswood College

St Andrew’s College 280/6 declared (Nick Barlow 138, Matthew Schaefer 74)

Kingswood College 69 all out (Nic Frances 3/6)

St Andrew’s College won by 211 runs

U15B XI vs PJ Olivier

PJ Olivier 112 all out (Cameron Deetlefs 3/6 including a hattrick)

St Andrew’s College 116/4 (Ross Ballantyne 55*)

St Andrew’s College won by 6 wickets

U14A XI vs Kingswood College

St Andrew’s College 250/9 declared (Sam Francis 90, William Stewart 80*)

Kingswood College 130 all out (Malcolm Macgregor 5/36, Dominic Owen 3/43)

St Andrews’s College won by 120 runs

U14B XI vs Kingswood College

Kingswood College 111 all out (Luke Van Vuuren 3/7)

St Andrew’s College 112/5 Nick Holmes 72

St Andrew’s College won by 5 wickets