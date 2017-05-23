The rugby and hockey teams of St Andrews recorded mixed results over the weekend. The rugby teams enjoyed a successful day against Cambridge but the same cannot be said about the hockey teams.

St Andrew’s College overpowers Cambridge High School

The St Andrew’s College Rugby Club enjoyed a very successful day of fixtures against Cambridge High School on Saturday. This despite a significant number of 1st XV and U16A boys taking part in Eastern Province trials in Port Elizabeth on that day.

The junior teams fared well against their Cambridge counterparts which are very encouraging. This has not always been the case. The U16 division dominated their encounters despite missing a number of key players and the Open sides were once again outstanding in the face of the challenge of replacing some 12 players away at trials. In typical St Andrew’s College fashion, the boys stepped up to the plate and made full use of the opportunity to play at a higher level. The open teams were very dominant and played some champagne rugby. This all augurs well for the massive challenge facing our teams against Selborne and Grey over the next two weeks.

Whilst the 1st XV game never reached any great heights, it was a clinical performance by the reworked 1st XV who slowly but surely asserted their dominance over the bigger Cambridge outfit to run out 33-10 winners. It is a testament to the depth of the Open and U16 divisions that they were able to produce these impressive results.

The outcome of the EP U18 and U16 trials is expected during the course of the week.

Results:

1ST XV – 33-10, 2nd XV – 53 – 0, 3rd XV – 84 – 3, 4th XV – 55-12, 5th XV – 19-5, 6th XV, 7th – no game, U16A – 38 – 0, U16B – 52 – 0, U16C – no game, U15A – 39 -17, U15B – 61-7, U15C – 38-12, U14A – 36-15, U14B – 12-13 and U14C – 5 – 60.

St Andrew’s College vs Cambridge High School & Western Cape Tour

A major highlight of the week for the St Andrew’s College hockey club was the four-day tour undertaken by the U16C and D squad to Cradock, George and Knysna where they played matches against 1st XI’s, U16A and U16B teams. The players benefitted from the tour, and from playing against stronger opposition improving their performance in each match.

On Wednesday the U14C side narrowly lost to Kingswood U14B 1-0, while the 4ths convincingly beat Cradock 6-0.

The U14A side had a very good win against Cambridge on Saturday as they had to work hard defensively to thwart a second-half onslaught from Cambridge. David Redfern and William Stewart made valuable contributions in the midfield, while Dylan Marx and Luke Taylor were effective in attack. Final score: 4-2

The 3rd XI continued their successful season with wins against Kingswood and Cambridge on Wednesday and Friday. The U16Cs enjoyed a narrow victory, while the U16Bs and 2nds recorded good wins. James Sparks and Ryan Ford made valuable contributions for the U16B team.

Both the St Andrew’s College 1st XI and U16A sides had their work cut out against very talented Cambridge teams. The U16A side drawing 3-3 showed composure and determination to ensure this result. The 1st XI, on the other hand, competed with composure in the early frenetic stages of the match to establish control over most aspects of their opposition. Although they did not have many shots at goal, they created enough opportunities with this dominance should have sealed the match. However, Cambridge scored two goals on the break in the second half, and despite College continuing to dominate and control the match, the talented Cambridge defence held firm and the College side lost 2-1.

Hockey: St Andrew’s College vs Cambridge, Cradock High School and Kingswood College

1st XI – 1 – 2, 2nd XI – 5 – 2, 3rd XI – 8 – 3, 4th XI – 6-2 (vs Cradock High School), U16A – 3 – 3, U16B 4 – 0, U16C – 2 – 1, U16D – 0-6 (vs Cradock High School), U14A – 4 – 2, U14B – 1 – 0 and U14C – 0-1 (vs Kingswood College)

Caption: St Andrew’s College, James Quarmby in action vs Cambridge High School.