Grey High School from Port Elizabeth travelled to Grahamstown for various sporting clashes against St Andrews and the two schools put on a magnificent display of schoolboy rugby that went to the wire. Eventually, St Andrews snatched victory with moments to go to the final whistle.

Rugby: St Andrew’s College vs Grey High School

In a highly entertaining game, in front of a large crowd, the St Andrew’s College 1st XV managed to snatch a 41-36 win at the death on Lower field when their scrumhalf Oscar Evans crashed over with four minutes remaining on the clock. It was a fantastic comeback from the St Andrew’s team who had found themselves 36-15 down with only just over a quarter of the game remaining.

The game started with Grey playing with the wind at their backs, which they used to good effect, with their captain, Prinsloo running in an early try, Grey taking a 5-0 lead. St Andrew’s College responded quickly with a try out wide by Captain Dean Jenkins after good work from the forward pack. College found themselves on the attack again immediately after the restart but poor decision making allowed the Grey scrumhalf to intercept a poor kick and run the length of the field to score under the poles. This was followed immediately by a penalty kick from the halfway line after some poor discipline and suddenly Grey was 15-5 up. Once they were back up to 15 players St Andrew’s College bounced back with centre Charlie Fleming running through untouched to score out wide. A further two tries to Grey and another to Jenkins meant that Grey went into the break 29-15 up.

Grey started well after the break after absorbing early pressure by scoring another converted try to take a 36-15 lead. Matt More started the comeback for College with a well worked try and when this was followed by a try to Jack Allanson, St Andrew’s were back in the game at 36-27, and Grey showing signs of tiring. After some great defence and good work by Fleming, fullback Sean Varty scored out wide, which More converted and the score was 36-34 in Grey’s favour. With time running out, More missed an easy penalty which would have put St Andrew’s College in the lead, but with the ball coming back into the field of play off the pole, Fleming again did superb work to secure the ball and after taking it through a number of phases, Evans scored what turned out to be the winning try.

The game was a fantastic advert for schoolboy rugby and was a thrilling end to what was a wonderful day of rugby in Grahamstown between two fiercely competitive Eastern Cape schools.

Results:

1st XV – 41 – 36 (won), 2nd XV – 13 – 26 (lost), 3rd XV – 22 – 12 (won), 4th XV – 31 – 21 (won), 5th XV – 27 – 12 (won), 6th XV – 22 – 24 (lost), U16A – 27 – 30 (lost), U16B – 3 – 21 (lost), U16C – 0 – 41 (lost), U15A – 7 – 26 (lost), U15B – 22 – 31 (lost), U15C – 7 – 66 (lost), U14A – 8 – 27 (lost), U14B – 0 – 67 (lost) and U14C – 0 – 61 (lost)

SAC Golf vs Grey High School

The St Andrew’s College 1st and 2nd team played against Grey High School at the Belmont Golf Club last week Friday.

The format for the day was an individual match play with each team comprising of six players.

The weather conditions were superb and the course was playing hard and fast.

The Grey teams looked very competitive on paper, however, the College boys knew that local knowledge of the tricky Belmont layout would work in their favour.

The 2nd team lost a close affair 3.5 – 2.5 with some close matches going down the 18th. Notable performances came from Matthew Schaefer, Murray Koster and Tom Richardson.

The 1st team result was a fantastic battle as SAC got off to a great start thanks to Heinie van Deventer, winning his game 9/7. Nic Poole and Callum Dugmore played superbly to win against Grey’s No.1 and No.3 respectively. David Rushmere capped off a great performance by winning on the 18th hole to secure a 4-2 victory for the 1st team.

Congratulations must go to all the boys and we look forward to the K-Day fixture in the coming week.

Shooting

Good weather during the first detail; and windy conditions gusting sporadically throughout the second detail, made for a tense match against Grey on Saturday morning.

The six-man St Andrew’s College team gave a competent account of itself, winning the match by 71 points, with John Kelly shooting the top College score. At the conclusion of the match, a small presentation was made to commemorate two milestones: the 140th year since the first St Andrew’s College shooting match scores was recorded; and the second an acknowledgement of the historical match links with Grey, which began in 1961 with the annual competition for the Doppies Shield.

Congratulations to the team members, the range personnel, and the statistician who all produced a polished performance with courteous grace. Many OAS drifted in and out of the range during the match and remarked on the professionalism of the College team.

Well done to all of you.

Hockey: St Andrew’s College vs Grey High School

All the St Andrew’s teams found the physical and technical challenge against Grey on the weekend very tough going but many players competed until the final whistle. The U14Cs created a number of chances but failed to convert losing 3-0. Thomas Wolstenholme and Hylton Lovemore played very well for the U14Bs who lost 4-1, while the U14A side lost 5-0 against an excellent Grey team.

The U16Ds lost 7-0 with Richard Morris and Philip Beynon making excellent tackles and never giving up in defence. The U16Cs also lost despite Jordan van der Meulen superb display in goal. Nestor Walsh also played very well in defence. The U16Bs competed and lost 2-0 to a better side, while the U16As led 1-0 for most of the match against an outstanding Grey side. Cameron Chadwick displayed his class as he kept St Andrew’s College in the match. Unfortunately, the attacking pressure which Grey exerted proved too much as they finally won 3-1 scoring their goals late in the match.

The 4th XI was typically game in their match losing 4-1, where Scott Cuthbert and Baz Paton were effective on the attack but couldn’t convert their chances. The 3rd XI played excellent hockey and was the better side on the day but had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Chris Norval and Gareth Sparks controlled the midfield to ensure this dominance. The 2nd XI also competed against a very good Grey outfit and would have felt in the game after Dale Jevon pulled a goal back for St Andrew’s College in the second half making it 2-1. Joe Fisher and Dan Erasmus also had superb matches. However, the Grey strikers proved to be very effective and scored two more at the death to win 4-1.

The St Andrew’s College 1st XIs win was deserved as they played with discipline and patience against a very well-organised Grey defence who tried to catch them on the counter in the second half. Richard Brown was typically hard-working in his 50th match for the Four Squares, and he was ably assisted by Josh Marx and Ryan Stoddart who had to contain a talented Grey midfield. Although St Andrew’s College led for most of the second half and controlled the game, the outcome was not sealed until Peter Jarvis, for the umpteenth time this season, collected a ball in the midfield, laid off a pass, sprinted for the return to deliver an excellent ball for Zuko Yaka to tap in making the final score 2-0.

Results:

U14C 0-3, U14B 1-4, U14A 0-5, U16D 0-7, U16C 1-8, U16B 0-2, U16A 1-3, 4th XI 1-4, 3rd XI 1-1, 2nd XI 1-4 and 1st XI 2-0.

On Wednesday last week, the St Andrew’s College U14Cs beat Kingswood U16 D 3-1 and the 4th XI beat Kingswood 3rd XI 2-1.