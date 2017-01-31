Life has become much easier for PwC Great Zuurberg Trek route director Rob Hayter this year after Tavcor Commercial Vehicles threw their support behind the Eastern Cape mountain biking classic.

Taking place in the mountainous Zuurberg region in Addo, about 70km from Port Elizabeth, Hayter is already devoting his time to ensuring the route is in top-class condition for the event from May 26 to 28.

Covering nearly 200km over three days, he said the trails spanned a wide variety of terrain, often in remote areas, which you could only reach in a 4×4 vehicle capable of handling the rugged conditions.

“In the past, we had to hire or borrow a vehicle to do the work needed,” said Hayter.

“But now I can get to anywhere in the Addo Elephant National Park, as well as the many isolated areas we have to access, so from that point of view it is a massive help.

“Thanks to their sponsorship, it is much easier to travel to the areas where we have to clean and clear the track.”

He said the whole route had to be marked with signs and arrows, often traversing rough conditions, and the Amarok had made it much easier to complete the work required.

“We feel there is good value for them,” said Hayter, who is in the building trade. “I do a lot of driving in the farming areas in the Sundays River Valley, which gives the vehicle much exposure.”

Tavcor Commercial Vehicles sales executive Donovan Austin said they had decided to support the event after discussions with event co-founder Trevor Hayter.

“The Amarok is the ideal vehicle for the adventurous outdoor person, giving you great driving pleasure, both on and off-road.

“In addition, the race is held in an area which gives us really good exposure locally and nationally.

“This event draws many teams, both from the Eastern Cape and outside the province, and we feel it ties in perfectly with our mission which is to ‘deliver the benchmark’.”

Besides the branded double cab, Austin said they would further support the race by providing several vehicles to the race organisers during the event.

“We will be supplying a number of vehicles and 23-seater buses to assist with the transport requirements.”

