In a beautiful and touching display of his gratitude to his St Andrew’s College vocal teacher (and previous Director of Music at SAC and DSG), Mandy Carver, Dr Craig Howes (OA, 2007) performed Schumann’s song cycle ‘Dichterliebe’ (A Poet’s Love) to an appreciative audience of 30 in the David Wynne Music School after the K-Day rugby match. He was accompanied most expertly and sensitively by Liz Campbell.

The Dichterliebe are 16 short pearls of song which Schumann composed in 1840 using as text Heinrich Heine’s poems.

Craig was the Dux Scholar of 2007 and was a double Honours recipient for Music and CEMA Service to the Arts. He studied medicine at UCT and is currently practising as a General Practitioner in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. He has continued to pursue his musical talent as a pianist and tenor.

It was an extremely moving and generous display of gratitude to Mrs Carver for unlocking his vocal talent and giving him the foundation to which he has continued to develop his love of singing.

We thank Craig for the wonderful dimension he brought to the Ten Year Reunion this year, and for giving such a beautiful gift to his classmates, teachers and friends this evening.