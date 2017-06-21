Mercedes AMG is turning the most intelligent executive sedan into the most powerful E-Class of all time in the shape of the next generation of the E 63 S 4MATIC+. The brand is also setting new benchmarks in this market segment with its innovative technologies. The intelligent drive strategy raises the limits of the performance sedan’s vehicle dynamics to a completely new level. Delivering superior acceleration, the 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 engine generates up to 450 kW. This makes it the most powerful engine Mercedes AMG has ever installed in an E-Class. At the same time, it is even more efficient thanks to a cylinder deactivation system fitted as standard, and thus sets the benchmark in its segment. By accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.4 seconds, the new executive sedan also achieves a new best time in its class.

The latest generation of the E 63 S 4MATIC+ sees Mercedes-AMG introducing a number of new developments that redefine the performance sedan. Innovative powertrain engineering and maximum performance are combined with distinctive design, exclusive equipment and the latest infotainment features for comprehensive, connected multimedia applications.

“The new E 63 models represent the biggest step forward we’ve ever taken from one generation to the next. Vehicle dynamics were especially important to us. At the start of the development process, we opted for a fully variable all-wheel drive system which, when combined with the advanced performance of the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, reaffirms our brand’s “Driving Performance” claim,” explains Tobias Moers, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

Technical data at a glance

Mercedes AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 with twin turbochargers and direct injection

Displacement: 3982 cc

Output: 450 kW at 5750–6500 r/min

Peak torque: 850 Nm at 2500–4500 r/min

Drive system: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque distribution and drift mode

Transmission: AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed sports transmission

Combined fuel consumption: 9.1–8.8 l/100 km

Combined CO2 emissions: 207 g/km

Weight (DIN/EC): 1880*/1955 kg**

Acceleration 0–100 km/h: 3.4 sec

Top speed: 250 km/h***

*DIN kerb weight, not including driver; **EC kerb weight, including driver (75 kg); ***electronically limited (300 km/h with AMG Driver’s package)

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT (Multi-Clutch Technology) nine-speed sports transmission is combined with a wet start-off clutch for the first time. This enables more agile response times to be achieved.

Another highlight is the completely new AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. It combines the advantages of various drive configurations. Torque distribution on the front and rear axles, which, is fully variable for the first time, ensures optimum traction right up to the physical limit in all road conditions.

Additional struts: reinforced bodywork structure

The new performance saloons have a rigid bodywork structure, which forms the foundation for maximum vehicle dynamics, comfortable handling even on poor stretches of road, and a solid feeling of quality. There are also four struts to additionally reinforce the body shell: The two front struts are even stiffer than on the E 43 4MATIC, whereas only the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ has the two rear struts.

The expressive exterior design, featuring a new radiator grille and coupé-style inset bonnet, underlines the performance figures. The E 63 S 4MATIC+ offers a completely new level of sportiness and comfort on long journeys.

“Mercedes me connect”

As with all Mercedes-Benz passenger cars, the E 63 S 4MATIC+ comes standard with the latest Mercedes me connect package of innovative services, products and lifestyle offers. “Mercedes me connect” includes access to your vehicle via smartphone. The personalised homepage covers individual topics relevant to the customer, whether entertainment, travel or lifestyle. Registering with “Mercedes me connect” gives customers access to exclusive life-enhancing offers including the class-leading Mercedes-Benz PremiumDrive maintenance plan.

Connected to the car via internet

More digital services are available on the new E-Class, the Masterpiece of Intelligence.

The Remote Online (free to use for the first three years) allows drivers to connect to their vehicle from anywhere and at any time via “Mercedes.me” to retrieve vehicle data and remotely activate various vehicle functions. With the new Mercedes me app, this also works with iOS and Android.

The standard Remote Online services include:

Parked Vehicle Locator – allows the vehicle position to be determined, for example, if the vehicle was parked in an unfamiliar city. This makes it possible to conveniently find the vehicle within a range of 1.5 kilometres with the help of a smartphone.

Vehicle Tracker – enables the latest position of a moving vehicle to be pinpointed via GPS. The driver has a display in the vehicle and can deactivate the service at any time with a toll-free call to the Customer Assistance Centre.

Geo-fencing – shows where the vehicle is in an area previously defined on the map and informs the owner if the car leaves or enters this area. Like the Vehicle Tracker.

Remote door locking and unlocking – allows opening or closing the vehicle doors remotely, for example, if the driver forgets to lock the vehicle.

Remote Retrieval of Vehicle Status – vehicle data such as fuel level, range and more can be accessed from home or while on the road.

A stipulation in the terms and conditions when purchasing a new Mercedes-Benz passenger car is that customers need to register for Mercedes me connect to activate the class-leading PremiumDrive 6-years/100,000 km maintenance contract, a value-add at no additional cost.

Pricing: Mercedes-AMG E 63 S 4MATIC+ R1 868 400