Sipho Tandani, the immediate past mayor of Ndlambe, writes about the recent spate of community protests in and around Port Alfred and other parts of the Eastern Cape Province:

“First and foremost, this article reflects my personal views and is a literate review of what is happening in the region.

I must confess that the destruction of government infrastructure by purported ‘genuine’ community leaders and organs of civil society in our area and other parts of our Eastern Cape caught my interest not because I was in government for over 25 years, 16 of which as a councillor, but rather as an emerging business and a Proudly South African resident.

The situation of rampant protesting somewhat reveals that the shortage of housing might be the crux or reason for the blockades and burning of municipal infrastructure by those claiming to be community leaders. It cannot be denied that the majority of our poor working class still is in need of reliable and sustainable ‘government-provided subsidised housing’. This reality is based on the local authority’s Housing Sector Plan as agreed to by the municipal council and which forms part of the final Draft Integrated Plan and other Sector Plans.

These plans are presented to the regional offices of the Department of Human Settlements and escalated to the Provincial Department of Human Settlements for budget prioritisation and fiscal permission, which require lengthy approval periods. This, in turn, impacts directly on the delivery of housing by local government who is at the stope face of service delivery, making them victims of angry and often disillusioned protestors.

However, the Bill of Rights guarantees individuals and groups who act responsibly during community protests, the ear and action of our government. Protestors must, therefore, desist from destroying government infrastructure or any property, for that matter, as malicious damage to property is criminally punishable.

During research made on the causes of community protests, I observed that many factors could give rise to ‘community protests’, for example:

Massive unemployment in the age bracket 24-35;

Households led by young children;

Old people with access to social grants, yet living in squalor.

These are but a few situations that some of our people find themselves in.

Research shows that some community protests represent genuine need and poor performance on the part of the government or the State.

It is well documented that joblessness may lead to discontent among the poor, which could have a direct negative impact on governance.

Joblessness also has the potential to breed criminality, including the burning of hard-fought infrastructure, which negatively impacts our struggling local economy.

Careful political analysis by the governing party, faith-based organisations, youth groups, ward committees, community development practitioners, business organisations and all other organs of civil society have to find a way to communicate and work together to let the National Development Plan (NDP) come to fruition.

The National Parliament must also enact a law that is against damage to State property, and people must be educated about the consequences of such irresponsible conduct.

Non-Government Organisations, Social Development, the SAPS, Departments of Justice and Constitutional Development and community leaders must join hands with business and the local authorities to effectively deal with the negative impact of the protests that are destroying our hard-earned new infrastructure.

In times like this, consultation is required way beyond our political party affiliates. A social contract must be formed with our people, and all stakeholders, in trying to resolve the long-standing housing backlog. I am not only referring to the Mayor and his councillors, but also to sector departments who are charged with the responsibility to respond to national priorities. Concrete plans must be formulated to remedy the situation within clearly defined timelines that must be met.

Probably, our council has already set up a fact-finding committee to deal with the leaders of civil society and those others that are affected, including the business community, youth groups and leaders of faith-based organisations to find an amicable solution to the impulse that is emerging among the disadvantaged.

At this stage in the South African political epoch, we should be discussing –

how to create a democratic society as determined by the ANC’s Strategy and Tactics the reconstruction of the country towards industrialisation to counter job losses how to build strong government and municipal revenue bases whilst encouraging a culture of local fiscal prudence and maximising service delivery to where it is needed the most.

People may get the wrong impression that I am now trying to elevate myself, having played my role in local government, and pretending to know all or to have better solutions than the current leadership. However, as a person who is exposed to knowledge through my studies and my work with the private sector, my involvement with South Africa’s School of Government and my membership of the South African Association of Public Administration and Management (SAAPAM), I guess I am in a position to impart an abundance of know-how to nurture our upcoming future leaders.

One comrade in the Ndlambe Council reminded me of the late ANC President Oliver Tambo’s words: “It does not matter what tertiary qualifications one possess, but if he/she does not share it with comrades and public, that is equal to personally capacitating him/herself for his family, but not the country”. I agree with my fellow comrade because knowledge and information are power to us all.

Written by: Sipho Tandani (in his personal capacity)

