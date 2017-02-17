Last week, the Ndlambe community was introduced to the first edition of the weekly Announcer Online newsletter and what a reception we had with offers to assist the local municipality coming from as far away as Germany. Many readers also complimented us on the concept, which strengthens our resolve to increase our news reach through this medium.

If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that South Africa is rapidly seeing a “return to community”. Residents are far more mindful about supporting local businesses and reconnecting with local residents.

Our aim is to provide you with relevant, up-to-date and interesting content via our weekly Announcer Online newsletter, website and security app. That way, you’ll always be the first to know about local news, security updates, new restaurants, special offers and nearby events!

In Ndlambe, the past week was filled with mayoral imbizos in Wards 3, 8 and 9. The feeling from the mayor, Councillor Phindile Faxi, was that the officials were well received and that there is a need for further engagement to bring government closer to the people. What do you think?

Look out for more mayoral imbizos to be held in your area during the next week: Ward 6: Monday, Feb 20 @ 17h00 in the Titi Jonas Multi-Purpose Centre; Ward 7: Tuesday, Feb 21 @ 17h00 in the Ingubo Community Centre; Ward 10: Wednesday, Feb 22 @ 17h00 in the Port Alfred Civic Centre; and Ward 6: Thursday, Feb 23 @ 16h00 in the Seafield Community Hall. This is your chance to engage with the mayor on issues that affect both the Integrated Development Plan and the budget.

And if the R72 revamp interests you, an information meeting is scheduled to take place at the PARSC at 17h00 on Monday, February 20. This should be an interesting meeting as work is in progress throughout Port Alfred with stop-goes already in place!

That’s all for now, enjoy reading The Announcer and the weekly Announcer Online newsletter. Have a wonderful week! – Hennie