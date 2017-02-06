Armed robbers struck thrice during the past few days in Kenton-on-Sea and Port Alfred, two towns situated in the Ndlambe municipality.

In Kenton-on-Sea a case of business robbery is being investigated by detectives following an incident that took place at a shop in Marcelle on Thursday night.

The owner was about to close his shop when three balaclava-cladded suspects entered his shop. Two of the suspects were allegedly in possession of handguns. They took an undisclosed amount of cash as well as cigarettes and a cell phone valued at R 4000. At this stage, no arrests have been made.

In Port Alfred, two cases of business robbery are under investigation.

On Friday afternoon L P Gaz in Bathurst Street was the target of armed robbers. Details are sketchy but the owners were found unharmed but still tied up with cable ties after the incident.

Police later confirmed the incident. Three unknown males entered the premises with a gas cylinder in tow. While the victim was attending to them one allegedly drew a firearm and demanded cash. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register, a laptop, cell phones and a vehicle belonging to the owner. The vehicle was later recovered in Nemato. No arrests have been made

On Saturday morning armed robbers struck again when Olaf’s Spares in Bathurst Street was targeted. Staff members were slightly injured during the incident but the emotional scars will remain.

Early on Saturday morning two unknown males walked into the shop and enquired about a car part. While attending to them the one suspect produced a knife and held a female staff member up. He removed all her jewellery. The second suspect pushed the male victim to the ground and stepped on his chest. They then bound both victims with cable ties and fled with the jewellery and an undisclosed amount of cash. No arrests have been made to date.

Persons with information on these incidents are requested to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop on 086 0010 111. All information will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and the callers have the choice to remain anonymous.

Enquiries: Captain Mali Govender 082 779 7123