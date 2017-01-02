Three drownings have occurred at beaches in Ndlambe over the festive season according to reports issued by the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and the South African Police Services.

Port Alfred’s notorious West Beach early on New Year’s Day has claimed one life according to SAPS spokesperson Captain Mali Govender.

She said that police received two drowning incident reports from West Beach at around 10.40.

NRSI Station Commander, Juan Pretorius, said: “An Environmental Patrol boat, in the area at the time, rescued the men from the water 100 meters off-shore of West Beach and we rendezvoused with them as they were bringing the two patients, both aged in their 20’s, into the harbour and we were met in the harbour by the SA Police Services, Holistic ambulance services, Guardmed ambulance services and Ndlambe Traffic Services.”

One victim died at the scene while the other was transported to the hospital for treatment. He is in a stable condition.

At 12h30, the same day, the NSRI Port Alfred duty crew responded to a report of a drowning in progress at Kasouga Beach.

There they found a 65-year-old male, from Motherwell, who had been brought ashore after bystanders rescued him from rip currents. Doctor Tim Sephter, on holiday from the United Kingdom, had initiated Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts. He was joined by paramedics from Holistic Ambulance Services. After efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted he was declared deceased on the scene.

Later, at about 18h00, two jet-skiers reported that they came across the body of an adult man floating face down in the surf off East Beach, Port Alfred.

They had brought the man ashore and initiated Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) efforts and were later joined by National Sea Rescue Institute medics and then by paramedics from Holistic Ambulance Services. “After all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted he was declared deceased on the scene,” station commander Juan Pretorius said.



Captain Mali Govender, the police spokesperson, said that the 30-year-old man hailed from Cape Town and was in the company of friends.



Forensic Pathology Services have taken the bodies of the deceased into care and police have opened inquest dockets.

The Announcer, without exception, extend our condolences with the families of victims.

Update:

SAPS spokesperson, Captain Mail Govender on January 2 issued a statement identifying the three swimmers who drowned in Port Alfred on New Year’s Day.

Incident at West Beach – Mziyanda Nyamezela, aged 29 of Lloyd Location, Alice

Incident at Kasouga – Sthembiso Kondile, age 65 – of Motherwell NU6

The incident at East Beach – Masixole Gadavana, age 30 of Kovi Site B, Cape Town.