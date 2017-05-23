St Andrews Preparatory School congratulates Grade 7 pupils Murray Stretton and Mark Ter Morhuizen, who have both been selected for the Eastern Province ‘B’ squash side. They will be competing in the SA Schools Inter Provincial Tournament (IPT) in Pietermaritzburg at the end of June.

Caption: (Left) Murray Stretton (Right): Mark Ter Morshuizen.

St Andrew’s Preparatory School participated in the annual four-day Youth Music Festival, featuring skilled musician’s proficient on various instruments, both in solo performances and in bands or ensembles from local schools.

Prep certainly has got talent! The Marimba Band was on top form, on the third day, playing with gusto and skill, putting on a performance that had the hall and audience rocking! The Prep Orchestra group took over at the end of the evening, playing popular genres on numerous different instruments.