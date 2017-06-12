Vivaldi se Vier Seisoene herbesoek, performed at Klein Karoo Klassique in Oudtshoorn, is described as “a unique interpretation of a well-known work.” This festival of classical music, art, food and wine takes place from Friday, 11 August to Sunday, 13 August.

Vivaldi composed his Four Seasons for string orchestra in 1723. This timeless masterpiece was published with four poems and it is alleged that Vivaldi wrote the verses himself. Petrus de Beer (violin), Stanislav Angelov (accordion) and Schalk Joubert (bass and recitation), members of the music group World Café, have now adapted this work by Vivaldi in a unique way.

“We separated the original score in solos for violin, accordion and electric guitar. Stanislav performs the orchestra music, Schalk plays the cello, double bass and viola music and I play the music of the violin,” De Beer says. According to De Beer, they decided to adapt the work in this way so that it is more accessible to a wider audience and to enable them to easily travel with the recital.

The sonnet, specially translated from Italian to Afrikaans by Dr Dawid de Villiers, is recited by Joubert and binds the four musical seasons together for a journey through the seasons with word and music.

De Beer and Angelov performed at Klein Karoo Klassique last year as part of the Cape Tango Ensemble. According to the World Café musicians, Klein Karoo Klassique creates a creative space for classical musicians to be innovative and provides a right of existence in the classical industry. “Festivals like these bring music to a community where it is not always possible to experience a complete symphony orchestra. It creates a wonderful opportunity for audiences to experience live music and that is in essence what it is about – for both artists and audiences,” De Beer says.

“We look forward to introducing this Vivaldi work to audiences and sharing the experience with classical music lovers. It is also included on our first CD, which will be launched at the recital and sold after the performance,” De Beer adds.

The three artists’ love of music began at a very young age. De Beer, at the age of five, started to play the violin. “I grew up with the music of Bach, Beethoven and Mozart, from where my love for music started,” he concludes.

Vivaldi se Vier Seisoene herbesoek takes place on Saturday, 12 August at 09:30 in the NG Moederkerk in Oudtshoorn. All this year’s recitals are presented here, with a CD store and tasting experiences from the region. Tickets are available from Computicket, Shoprite/Checkers and House & Home at R125 each.

The programme also includes, amongst others, CH2 in konsert; Folk Baroque with the Camerata Tinta Barocca; Alleenstryd: Hendrik Hofmeyr Huldigingskonsert with Minette du Toit-Pearce (mezzo-soprano), Lauren Dasappa (soprano), Jolene McCleland (mezzo-soprano), José Dias (piano) and guest appearance by Hendrik Hofmeyr; Carmen – in die kleine with Jolenne McCleland as Carmen (mezzo-soprano), Lauren Dasappa as Michaëla / Frascuita (soprano), Minette du Toit-Pearce as Mercédès (mezzo-soprano), Chris Mostert as Don José / Le Remendado (tenor), Niël Rademan as Escamillo (baritone) and Raimondo van Staden as Le Dancaïre (baritone); Spieël-dans in die maanlig with Jana van der Walt (harp) and Rina Schutte (cello); Beethoven Tango with Zanta Hofmeyr (violin) and Charl du Plessis (piano) and the ATKV Afsluitingskonsert with Megan-Geoffrey Prins (piano), Tatiana Thaele (flute), Palesa Malieloa (soprano) and Philippus Hugo (piano).

More information on Klein Karoo Klassique and the complete music programme is available at www.klassique.co.za or on Facebook (@KleinKarooKlassique), or Twitter (@kkarooklassique).

Issued for Klein Karoo Klassique by Lumico.

For inquiries, please contact: Tel: 021 422 1494