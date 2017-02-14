Volkswagen has donated R2-million to thirteen charities and non-profit organisations in the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan area. The donation is part of the Volkswagen for Good initiative.

The beneficiaries include Adopt a Smile, Interchurch Local Development Agency, Share, Masikhonzane Pre-School, Phaphamani Rape Crisis Centre, Rotary Club of Algoa Bay Wheelchairs, CANSA, Northwood Children’s Hospice, Thuthuka Bursary Fund, Section 27, SAPS Education Trust, Ubuntu Education Fund and Sithandiwe ECD Centre.

The donation will assist these beneficiaries to continue with the good work they are already doing such as caring for the sick and destitute, providing refuge for victims and feeding the hungry. They all have a strong focus on positively impacting the communities in which they operate.

“The work and services provided by these charities mirror the ethos of Volkswagen and the Volkswagen for Good initiative in that we all strongly believe in helping others. I am grateful that as a company we can help these organisations by lifting a little of their financial burden,” said Thomas Schaefer, Volkswagen Group South Africa Chairman and Managing Director.