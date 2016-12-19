The last FAST (Forum for Astronomy, Science and Technology) meeting of the year was addressed by the Section Ranger for Waters Meeting Nature Reserve (WMNR), Sithembiso Mhlongo.

Mhlongo worked for a number of years as an environmental contractor in KZN and is now responsible for managing WMNR. His knowledge about alien invasive plant species (AIPS), his people skills, his passion for the environment and his conviction that community involvement is essential to make him the perfect candidate for this position and during his relatively brief tenure, he has already achieved a great deal with a very limited budget, as most of the available funding is spent at the Thomas Baines Nature Reserve near Grahamstown.

Although the main reserve and office are situated in Bathurst, the reserve actually comprises three separate reserves along the Kowie River – Waters Meeting I (986 ha); Waters Meeting II (3261 ha) and the Kowie Reserve (174 ha). The ‘main’ reserve – the reserve that tourists and visitors commonly refer to as the Waters Meeting Nature Reserve – is Waters Meeting I. The name ‘Waters Meeting’ refers to the fact that salt water from the sea and fresh water from the Kowie River meet at the river’s ebb and flow, which occurs more than ten km upstream from the sea, making this a unique natural phenomena in the world.

The enormous horseshoe bend, at the apex of which the ebb and flow take place, can be viewed from a site just inside the reserve gate, situated some hundreds of metres above the magnificently expansive valley, filled with the thick Xeric Kaffrarian forest for which the reserve is famous. This dry, dense, low forest is dominated by tree euphorbias, sneezewood, knob wood, sweet thorn, wild plum and yellowwood, as well as karee and kiepersol (cabbage tree) and is home to 139 species of bird and 41 species of reptile, as well as duiker, baboon, cape porcupine, vervet monkey, bush pig, bushbuck, nyala, kudu, otter and a number of the smaller cat species.

Mhlongo has done an excellent job of clearing the reserve of alien invasive vegetation, as well as opening up the hiking trails, which had become very overgrown. He is very keen to promote the reserve and make it more accessible and attractive to both local visitors and tourists from outside Ndlambe.

He sees the reserve as an integral part of the surrounding area, which is mainly farmland, and the nearby village of Bathurst, as the combating and eradication of AIPS, like lantana, inkberry, guava, American bramble and woolly Plectranthus cannot be entirely successful within the reserve unless it is effectively controlled outside the reserve. To that end, he is building a relationship with the volunteer-based Bathurst Village Conservancy (BVC), who have been extremely proactive in this regard.

Mhlongo gave valuable input at the recent AGM of the BVC and is already collaborating with several action groups in the Bathurst area who are working towards an integrated socio-environmental approach.

Mhlongo’s talk highlighted many of the problems facing the reserve, but also the facilities and activities available. Apart from the scenic beauty of the area, there are picnic and braai areas and three hiking trails, as well as the overnight Kowie Canoe Hiking trail and overnight hut.

To hire and book the canoe trail, phone 082 491 0590 or email portalfred.sales@talisman.co.za. For all other information about Waters Meetings, contact Sithembiso Mhlongo on 079 496 7979/046 625 0876 or email him at Sithembiso.Mhlongo@ecpta.co.za.

The GPS co-ordinates for Waters Meeting Reserve are -33.534108S; 26.799768E.